Private Credit and Mini-Millionaires Don’t Mix
The push to fundraise from wealthy individuals is turning managers into high-end concierge services.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- As fundraising from pension and endowment funds slows, private credit managers have set their eyes on wealthy individuals. The success of the $54 billion Blackstone Private Credit Fund, which launched less than four years ago, prompted the likes of Blue Owl Capital Inc. to establish their own versions. And they’re setting lofty growth targets. Ares Management Corp., for instance, is planning to expand its assets under management by almost 75% to $750 billion by 2028, with a good chunk of the money expected from retail.