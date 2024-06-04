Private equity puts brakes on healthcare roll-ups after government scrutiny
Chris Cumming , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jun 2024, 05:17 PM IST
SummaryBuyout firms in 2024 have turned away from a strategy that antitrust authorities say unfairly reduces competition.
Private-equity firms have sharply slowed their serial acquisitions of smaller medical businesses, deals that U.S. antitrust regulators say often unfairly reduce competition and harm patients.
