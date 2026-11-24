Private sector project announcements surged 58.5% year-on-year to ₹26.6 trillion in the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), signalling a sharp expansion in India's investment pipeline, with manufacturing, electricity and technology-related infrastructure emerging as key drivers, according to industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

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According to the second edition of CII's Private Investment Barometer, project announcements in H1 FY27 were 4.4 times the average recorded in the same period between FY17 and FY25.

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The private sector's share of total project announcements also rose to 86.2% during April-September 2026 from 74.2% a year earlier.

The increase comes amid sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework, which have strengthened the foundation for private investment, the industry body said on Tuesday. It urged companies to step up capital expenditure, innovation and project execution to support the government's Viksit Bharat agenda.

The improvement is also reflected in actual capital formation. Gross capital formation by around 1,800 listed private companies touched ₹12.4 trillion in FY26, equivalent to 3.6% of nominal gross domestic product (GDP), compared with an average of 2.2% during FY17-FY21.

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On a comparable-company basis, investment increased 8.7% in FY26. Further, 54% of companies increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity. Private-sector project completions during April-September 2026 stood at ₹1.8 trillion, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17.

"The government deserves considerable credit for creating a strong enabling environment for private investment through sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework," CII president R. Mukundan said, adding that Indian industry had been responding to these opportunities.

The investment pipeline also reflects a shift towards manufacturing, infrastructure and emerging technology-related sectors. Manufacturing project announcements stood at ₹8.1 trillion in H1 FY27, 3.2 times their historical average, while electricity-sector announcements reached ₹7.7 trillion, 5.1 times their historical average.

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Information technology project announcements, largely comprising data centres and artificial intelligence-related infrastructure, reached approximately ₹9.5 trillion during the period, against ₹70,000 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Mukundan said private enterprises were investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and digital technologies, supported by stronger balance sheets and greater confidence in India's economic prospects.

CII also highlighted the government's efforts to modernize financial markets and strengthen the regulatory framework. It said the consultative approach adopted by regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), had contributed to deeper and more resilient capital markets.

The industry body said investor protection, market integrity, regulatory predictability and proportionate compliance requirements would remain important to mobilising long-term domestic and international capital.

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Teaming up Looking ahead, CII said achieving the Viksit Bharat vision would require closer collaboration between industry and the government, with a focus on accelerating investment and project execution, creating quality employment, improving productivity and strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

It identified research and innovation, skill development, export expansion and deeper integration into global value chains as key priorities. The transition to clean energy, adoption of emerging technologies, development of globally competitive Indian enterprises and greater participation of micro, small and medium enterprises would also be important to sustaining growth.

While acknowledging progress in improving the ease of doing business, Mukundan said the next phase of reforms should focus on the speed of doing business, particularly faster decisions, approvals and project execution.

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"The government has demonstrated its commitment through sustained reforms and substantial investments in building India's economic foundations. It is now incumbent upon industry to match this commitment with greater investment, innovation, risk-taking and long-term capacity building," he said.

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CII said better access to long-term finance and faster project implementation would be critical to translating investment intentions into productive capacity and employment. It added that it and its members were committed to working with the government to improve investment, employment, competitiveness, sustainability and inclusive growth.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.