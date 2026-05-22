Priya Kapur moves Delhi HC seeking access to frozen funds of late Sunjay Kapur

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Priya Kapur, wife of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur, on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking clarification and partial modification of an earlier order freezing his assets, marking a fresh twist in the ongoing family dispute over the industrialist’s estimated ₹30,000-crore estate.

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The plea came up before Justice Jyoti Singh, who had passed the original order dated 30 April freezing and preserving the estate.

However, Justice Singh declined to hear the application herself and directed Priya Kapur’s legal team to approach the roster bench for listing on Tuesday, observing that she could not modify the earlier order and any relief would have to be sought before the appropriate bench.

The development is the latest chapter in the widening Kapur family battle, which has already triggered multiple proceedings involving inheritance claims, disputed wills and control over family assets.

According to the fresh application filed before the court, Priya Kapur sought permission to withdraw funds from late Sunjay Kapur’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account and certain joint overseas bank accounts.

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According to Priya Kapur’s legal team, Sunjay Kapur had been responsible for the educational expenses of his children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his earlier marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor. Following his death last year, they argued, those expenses now have to be met from his estate.

Her counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, told the court that the bank accounts currently permitted to be operated under the 30 April order no longer have sufficient funds to continue meeting these expenses.

The plea states that the withdrawals are sought mainly to meet educational expenses of Sunjay Kapur’s children and costs related to overseas assets.

Priya Kapur sought permission to use funds from the EPF account for the ongoing and future educational expenses of Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, including school and university fees, boarding, lodging and travel expenses in India and abroad. The plea also sought permission to pay school fees of another child - Azarias Kapur, Priya and Sunjay Kapur's son.

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Also Read | Priya Kapur steps into spotlight amid Sona Comstar family feud

In addition, she sought permission to operate and withdraw funds from joint overseas accounts held with HSBC UK and JP Morgan Chase bank.

The application, reviewed by Mint, also records an undertaking by Priya Kapur that the portion of funds corresponding to balances as on 12 June 2025 would continue to be preserved for the benefit of the estate. Sunjay Kapur died on 12 June last year after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London.

She further offered to continue filing quarterly statements and supporting documents before the court detailing withdrawals and utilization of funds.

On 30 April, Justice Jyoti Singh passed an interim order restraining Priya Kapur from transferring, pledging, liquidating or altering equity holdings in three companies—AIPL, BRS Finance and Investment Co. Pvt. Ltd, and JTEKT India Ltd. These companies are linked to the promoter holdings in the listed Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) and investment structure connected to the Kapur family estate .

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She was also barred from withdrawing provident fund amounts and alienating personal assets, including artworks.

She was also restrained from withdrawing funds from certain Indian bank accounts and from transferring cryptocurrencies reportedly held by Sunjay Kapur.

The family feud began after the death of Sunjay Kapur last year.

The dispute first surfaced when his children, Samaira and Kiaan, challenged a will that allegedly left the entire estate to Priya Kapur, and sought a one-fifth share each in his personal assets.

The battle later widened after Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, separately challenged the “Rani Kapur Family Trust”, alleging it was used to transfer control over family assets.

The dispute is currently also under mediation after the Supreme Court appointed former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud as mediator in an attempt to resolve the family conflict through settlement rather than a prolonged litigation.

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About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

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