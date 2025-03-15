Priyanka Chaturvedi slams SpiceJet over Holi video, asks ‘How is this okay?’ Netizens say ‘why do you have problem?’

Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed low-cost carrier SpiceJet over a video it posted on its X handle on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to X, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP shared the video and schooled SpiceJet over it. She said that the company should work on safety and on time arrival/departure, instead of doing ‘live entertainment’.

“How is this okay? Ridiculous levels to gain popularity.. airlines need to work on safety and on time arrival/departure not on live entertainment," she said

SpiceJet's Holi video receives flak The video, which has been also shared on SpiceJet's official social media handle, has divided the internet.

The video shows SpiceJet cabin crew dancing to the Bollywood hit ‘Balam Pichkari’ while passengers watch. The celebrations started with air hostesses putting a ‘Holi tika’ on passengers' foreheads. After that, the broke into a coordinated performance on the Bollywood song inside the aircraft.

The video received flak on Priyanka Chaturvedi's X post.

“Absolute nonsense. Airlines carriers should pay attention towards enhancing passenger friendly services. Aircraft’s are made for song & dance shows,” a user said.

“There's a time and place for entertainment, but an airplane isn't it. Airlines need to get their priorities straight,” another commented.

Some people however had other opinions.

“Airline crew members are enjoying, customers are enjoying, people seeing videos are enjoying. Why you have problem?? How someone is enjoying Holi in plane is related to Timely arrival/departure [sic],” a person asked the Congress leader.

“For a change this is good for the frequent travelers who need to listen to that boring instructions every time. Even the flight staff seems to be enjoying this task,” another user opined.

SpiceJet's clarification SpiceJet, posting the video on X on March 14, had already clarified regarding impending safety issue questions.

“A signature festival, a signature song, and a celebration like no other! Our crew brought Holi to life with an energetic dance, proving that traditions take flight with us,” it said, adding, “Video was filmed on ground with all safety standards in place.”