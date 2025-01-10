Anuja, an Oscar-shortlisted film, features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as executive producer. The poignant short, set in New Delhi, explores the difficult choices of a young girl between education and labour.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja as an executive producer. Two-time Academy Award winner Guneet Monga and ‘The Office’ actor Mindy Kaling are also attached as producers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The short film, set in New Delhi, was one of 15 films selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for the Live Action Short category.

Priyanka said she is “immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives," she said

Priyanka Chopra described ‘Anuja’ as a beautiful film which shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world.

“This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka previously served as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentaries ‘To Kill a Tiger’ and ‘The White Tiger,’ in which she also starred.

For director Guneet Monga, ‘Anuja’ is her third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema.

Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, ‘Anuja’ follows a gifted nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who must choose between education and factory work alongside her sister—a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Anuja’ was produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair's family supporting street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

‘Santosh’ Apart from 'Anuja,' another film that remains in the Oscars race is 'Santosh,' a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Featuring actress Shahana Goswami, ‘Santosh’ is the United Kingdom's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.