Lok Sabha ERUPTS on Day 12 Winter Session! Opposition storms against MGNREGA repeal & Viksit Bharat Rozgar Bill 2025—Priyanka Gandhi blasts: Illusion of expansion, dilutes 100-day work guarantee! Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan defends: Spirit of Mahatma Gandhi for Ram Rajya. Protests drown proceedings as FM Nirmala Sitharaman pushes Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill for 100% FDI in insurance, boosting coverage & ease of business. Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tables Repealing Bill to scrap colonial laws—Congress retorts: Govt clearing own post-2015 mess! Chaos amid colonial mindset jabs & pandemic priorities.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.