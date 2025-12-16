English
Priyanka Gandhi & Shashi Tharoor To Kiren Rijiju: Parliament ERUPTS Over Renaming MGNREGA

Priyanka Gandhi & Shashi Tharoor To Kiren Rijiju: Parliament ERUPTS Over Renaming MGNREGA

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:50 pm IST Livemint

Lok Sabha ERUPTS on Day 12 Winter Session! Opposition storms against MGNREGA repeal & Viksit Bharat Rozgar Bill 2025—Priyanka Gandhi blasts: Illusion of expansion, dilutes 100-day work guarantee! Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan defends: Spirit of Mahatma Gandhi for Ram Rajya. Protests drown proceedings as FM Nirmala Sitharaman pushes Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill for 100% FDI in insurance, boosting coverage & ease of business. Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tables Repealing Bill to scrap colonial laws—Congress retorts: Govt clearing own post-2015 mess! Chaos amid colonial mindset jabs & pandemic priorities.

 
