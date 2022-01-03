Priyanka Gandhi to isolate as family member, staff member test Covid positive

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to 'isolate' herself after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. She has tested negative for Covid19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," tweeted Vadra.

