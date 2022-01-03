Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Priyanka Gandhi to isolate as family member, staff member test Covid positive

Priyanka Gandhi to isolate as family member, staff member test Covid positive

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Right)
1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Livemint

  •  The Congress leader says the doctor has advised her that she remains isolated and test again after a few days

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to 'isolate' herself after a member of her family and one of her staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. She has tested negative for Covid19.

“A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days," tweeted Vadra.

