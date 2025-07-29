Priyanka Gandhi's fiery moment in Lok Sabha over ‘Indian vs Hindu’ victims in Pahalgam attack: Watch viral video

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a fiery moment in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, when she addressed the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack as “Indians”.

Priyanka Gandhi emphasised on “Indians” even when an MP (reportedly a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP) tried to correct her saying they were “Hindus”. Looking at her colleague on the ruling benches, Priyanka Gandhi asserted: “Indians”.

Her sharp assertion drew loud reactions from the Opposition benches, with members thumping their desks and cheering in support of Priyanka’s remark.

Priyanka Gandhi was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate Operation Sindoor.

Watch the video here:

‘WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR PAHALGAM?’ Priyanka Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on the Central government over lack of security in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), despite it being one of the famous tourist spots in the Union Territory (UT).

Amid brief slogans raised by Opposition MPs shouting “shame shame,” the Wayanad MP asked “who is responsible for the (Pahalgam) attack?”

She asked whether it is not responsibility of the prime minister, the home minister, the defence minister, and the national security advisor to ensure people's security. "Did the government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley. Why there was no security there? Why they were left at God's mercy," she said.

Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan, Priyanka Gandhi asked.

"It is a big failure of our government and intelligence agencies. Who will take responsibility of this? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past but who will answer about what is happening in present," the Congress MP said.