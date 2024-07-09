Priye Moscowa…: PM greets Indian diaspora in Russia amid chants of ’Modi-Modi’ | Watch

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian community in Russia amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

Updated9 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian diaspora gathered at The Carlton Hotel, in Moscow on Monday. He is on a two-day official visit to Russia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indian diaspora gathered at The Carlton Hotel, in Moscow on Monday. He is on a two-day official visit to Russia. (ANI)

PM Modi started his speech greeting the crowd as ‘Priye Moscowa’ and the entire audience applauded to it.

 

“Entire world is amazed looking at speed of development India has acquired in last ten years,” PM Modi said in his speech and adds, “I have taken an oath to work three-times faster and with three-times more strength in my third term.”

"Today's India makes sure it achieves the target it sets. Today, India is the country that takes Chandrayaan to the part of the moon where no other country in the world could reach. Today, India is the country that is giving the most reliable model of digital transactions to the world...Today, India is a country that has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. When you people gave me the opportunity to serve the country for the first time in 2014, there were hundreds of startups, today there are lakhs of startups. Today, India is a country that is filing patents and publishing research papers in record numbers..."

“India is transforming today because it believes in strength of its 140 crore citizens and its diaspora across the world”

PM Modi arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II Airport. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi conferred the highest Russian state honor, 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First.'

It is PM Narendra Modi's first visit to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
