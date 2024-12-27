Probe points to Russian air defenses causing Azerbaijan Airlines crash
Thomas Grove , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST
SummaryThe plane was diverted from Russia and had its GPS jammed before crashing in Kazakhstan, killing 38.
The preliminary results of Azerbaijan’s investigation into the deadly crash of a civilian airliner point to the plane being hit by a Russian antiaircraft missile, or shrapnel from it, said people briefed on the probe.
