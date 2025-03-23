Four pro-Khalistan BKI terror operatives charged by NIA in Chandigarh grenade attack case

Pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation's foue operative have been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the September 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. The four charge-sheeted terrorists include Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passi, according to official statement by NIA.
The two BKI terrorists – Rinda and Happy Passi – were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack, said the statement issued by the NIA.
In the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court, Chandigarh, all four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions, for their roles in planning and supporting the attack.
According to the NIA charghe sheet, the Babbar Khalsa International terrorists provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India-based on-ground operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack.
Investigations revealed that pro-Khalistan terror operatives Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda, NIA said.
Rinda and Happy Passia had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions, the probe agency said.
Rinda and Happy directed the other accused pro-Khalistan terrorists, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade, investigations revealed, it said.
On September 11, 2024, a grenade was hurled at a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, targeting a retired Punjab Police officer who was believed to reside there.
The attack, carried out by two individuals – Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih) who arrived in an autorickshaw, resulted in damage to the property but fortunately did not cause any fatalities.
The suspects, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, were subsequently arrested by the Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies.
Pro-Khalistan terrorism in India has been a persistent challenge, rooted in the separatist movement seeking to establish an independent Sikh state.
The movement gained momentum in the 1980s, particularly following the Indian government's Operation Blue Star in 1984, which led to widespread outrage and violence.
Groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Commando Force were prominent in this insurgency, responsible for numerous attacks, including the assassination of key political figures.
Although the movement's intensity waned by the mid-1990s due to effective security measures and internal divisions, recent years have seen attempts to revive it, with some support.