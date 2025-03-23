Four pro-Khalistan BKI terror operatives charged by NIA in Chandigarh grenade attack case

Pro-Khalistan Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation's foue operative have been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the September 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case. The four charge-sheeted terrorists include Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passi, according to official statement by NIA.

Also Read | India asks Tulsi Gabbard to designate Khalistani group SFJ as terrorist entity

The two BKI terrorists – Rinda and Happy Passi – were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack, said the statement issued by the NIA.

In the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court, Chandigarh, all four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions, for their roles in planning and supporting the attack.

Advertisement

Also Read | California’s BAPS Hindu Temple defaced with hate messages

What the NIA Charge Sheet Details? According to the NIA charghe sheet, the Babbar Khalsa International terrorists provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India-based on-ground operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack.

Investigations revealed that pro-Khalistan terror operatives Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda, NIA said.

Also Read | Khalistan protestor tears Indian flag in front of Jaishankar in London | Watch

Rinda and Happy Passia had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions, the probe agency said.

Rinda and Happy directed the other accused pro-Khalistan terrorists, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade, investigations revealed, it said.

Advertisement

September 2024 Chandigarh Grenade Attack On September 11, 2024, a grenade was hurled at a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, targeting a retired Punjab Police officer who was believed to reside there.

The attack, carried out by two individuals – Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih) who arrived in an autorickshaw, resulted in damage to the property but fortunately did not cause any fatalities.

The suspects, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, were subsequently arrested by the Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies.

Also Read | Jailed MP Amritpal Singh to move HC over attending Parliament sessions: Report

Pro- Khalistan Terrorism in India Pro-Khalistan terrorism in India has been a persistent challenge, rooted in the separatist movement seeking to establish an independent Sikh state.

The movement gained momentum in the 1980s, particularly following the Indian government's Operation Blue Star in 1984, which led to widespread outrage and violence.

Advertisement

Also Read | Did Gurpatwant Singh Pannun attend Donald Trump inauguration?

Groups like Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Commando Force were prominent in this insurgency, responsible for numerous attacks, including the assassination of key political figures.