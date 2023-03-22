Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Pro-Khalistan protesters hurled flares and bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London, to keep them away
Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.
