Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

In an update on the enforcement action since March 18, Doraiswami said that the Punjab Police launched an operation against elements of 'Waris Punjab De' against whom criminal cases have been recorded, in particular against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this organisation. He added that the constitutional rights to a legal defence for all those arrested will be protected and reiterated that all communication services, including mobile telephone networks and internet, are up and running in the state.