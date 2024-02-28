Promoters offload record $14 billion shares in 2023
Summary
- The sectors that saw the most significant promoter selling included financial services, power, automobiles, metals & mining, and technology.
Mumbai: Family business promoters such as the Adanis and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta) as well as professional ones such as private-equity firms raked in the moolah big time by selling stakes in their companies in the colossal bull run of 2023. That year, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 18.7% and the NSE Nifty, 20%.