'Propaganda at its cheapest': Shashi Tharoor on Doordarshan telecasting 'The Kerala Story'
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, for its decision to air the movie The Kerala Story, alleging that the film wants to show that Kerala is some sort of Pakistan.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, for its decision to air the movie "The Kerala Story" alleging that the film wants to show that Kerala is “some sort of Pakistan".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message