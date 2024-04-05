Active Stocks
'Propaganda at its cheapest': Shashi Tharoor on Doordarshan telecasting 'The Kerala Story'

Written By Fareha Naaz

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, for its decision to air the movie The Kerala Story, alleging that the film wants to show that Kerala is some sort of Pakistan.

Shashi Tharoor, the sitting Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram denounced Doordarshan's decision to broadcast 'The Kerala Story.' (ANI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, for its decision to air the movie "The Kerala Story" alleging that the film wants to show that Kerala is “some sort of Pakistan".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP termed the film's screening ‘propaganda at its cheapest and worst’. 

The Sudipto Sen directorial ‘The Kerela Story’ movie is set to telecast on Doordarshan on Friday, April 5.

Tharoor pointed out that Kerala is a state of social harmony and co-existence and not a state that is some sort of Pakistan that this movie wants to show. “To be honest, it's really shameful. When the Kerala Story came out, everyone pointed out that this was not the real Kerala story," Tharoor said according to newswire ANI.  

"And yet, the lies of this film being officially circulated by an official broadcaster is truly disgusting, it's propaganda at its cheapest and worst," Throor said.

The Congress leader is aiming for a fourth consecutive win from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also condemned Doordarshan's decision to broadcast the film and urged the public broadcaster to withdraw from telecasting the controversial movie. The CM claimed that the film would only "exacerbate communal tensions" ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

'The Kerala Story,' which was released last year found itself entangled in the grip of political controversy. While the right-wing groups including several cabinet members of the Modi government praised the movie, the opposition criticised it.

Kerala will go to polls on April 26 in a single phase, as per the Election Commission schedule. 

 

Published: 05 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST
