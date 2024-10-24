Property dealer found dead in burning car was ’robbed, killed’ by friends, say cops

  • Sanjay Yadav met his two friends and the three had beers. After getting him drunk, the two choked the property dealer using a dog collar

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Property dealer Sanjay Yadav. (HT Photo)
Property dealer Sanjay Yadav. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The property dealer from Ghaziabad whose body was found in a burning car in Nagla Nainsukh area was “choked” by his friends, cops said on Thursday, October 24. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sanjay Yadav's car was found in a burnt condition near village Nagla Nainsukh in the Dadhari police station area on October 22.

His two friends – Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary – have been arrested. The family of the deceased had filed a complaint with the police stating that Sanjay Yadav had left home with two of his friends. Baba Siddique news: How Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out killing of NCP leader | Full timeline

ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said, “Last night, under the Dadri Police station area, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted. The police officials reached the spot and the forensic team was also called. A burnt body was found inside the car which has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. The family of the deceased informed that he had left with two of his friends and there was some issue regarding jewellery….”

Based on the complaint, the police took custody of his friends who later admitted to murdering Sanjay, NDTV reported. Baba Siddique news: Lawrence Bishnoi gang member reveals chilling details, NCP leader ’was killed because…’

According to the police, Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary met Sanjay Yadav on Monday and the three had beers. After getting him drunk, the two choked the property dealer using a dog collar and looted some "cash, two gold rings, a gold chain and a bracelet from him.

They later put his body in his Toyota Fortuner SUV and drove it to a deserted area in Nagla Nainsukh. They put petrol on his body and set it on fire. Police have recovered the missing ornaments from the accused.

“Vishal Rajput and Jeet Choudhary got him [Sanjay Yadav] drunk. They choked him with a dog collar. To dispose of the body, they drove to a deserted area. They then set the SUV on fire with the body inside it. The accused have been sent to jail and further probe is on,” Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, was quoted as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsProperty dealer found dead in burning car was ’robbed, killed’ by friends, say cops

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.05
    01:24 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.17%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    323.30
    01:24 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.06%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.15
    01:24 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.5 (0.93%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.60
    01:24 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    1 (0.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    441.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    39.2 (9.74%)

    Coforge share price

    7,729.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    171.05 (2.26%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,573.05
    12:35 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.03%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,253.10
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -146.3 (-2.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    473.85
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -35.15 (-6.91%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,486.85
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -171.15 (-6.44%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,482.00
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -220.65 (-5.96%)

    Schaeffler India share price

    3,654.00
    01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -223.9 (-5.77%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    441.50
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    39.2 (9.74%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,855.90
    01:10 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.2 (6.06%)

    Syngene International share price

    883.45
    01:09 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    47.3 (5.66%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    780.40
    01:11 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    35.4 (4.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.