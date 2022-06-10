Prophet remarks row: MHA advises police heads of states, UTs to remain ‘alert’

The statement was issued following several incidents of violence reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.
Amid the Prophet Muhammad's controversial remarks row, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 10 June the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert, citing they may become the target.
The MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police following several incidents of violence reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.
"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," the official said.
