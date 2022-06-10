Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Prophet remarks row: MHA advises police heads of states, UTs to remain ‘alert’

Prophet remarks row: MHA advises police heads of states, UTs to remain ‘alert’

(Representative image) Instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speech. Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times 
2 min read . 10:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • The statement was issued following several incidents of violence reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

Amid the Prophet Muhammad's controversial remarks row, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on 10 June the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert, citing they may become the target.

The MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police following several incidents of violence reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," the official said.

Apart from this, the official also said that instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting provocative speeches.

"We have asked state police to identify the influencers posting live videos of violence and provocative speeches. Take required action against such people," he added.

The order by MHA has been issued after the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and protests were held at Moradabad, Saharanpur, and Firozabad.

Also, several other states including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad, and Gujarat also faced massive protests.

In Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, SSP, SP City, DSP City, Daily Market Police Station Incharge, and some other police personnel who were controlling the situation during the protests, sustained injuries.

Until 6 pm, 6 injured were brought to Sadar Hospital, while one who sustained bullet injury was referred to RIMS hospital.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, internet services were suspended till 6 am on 13 June in Howrah district in wake of protests.

With inputs from agencies.

