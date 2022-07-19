Prophet row: Supreme Court 'protects' Nupur Sharma from arrest

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad which triggered widespread protests against her
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate that sparked controversy and violent protests across the country. The Supreme Court said that Nupur Sharma would not be arrested till the next date of hearing, August 10.
The Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by Nupur Sharma, seeking to stay on her possible arrest and club nine cases filed against her across India.
The Supreme Court bench, comprising, Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, has also directed that no coercive steps be taken against Nupur Sharma on FIRs/complaints which may be registered in the future in connection with her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
On July 1, the same bench had severely criticised Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against Prophet Muhammad. The bench of the top court had said Nupur Sharma's "loose tongue" had "set the entire country on fire". It also said that Nupur Sharma was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."
While referring to the Udaipur incident where two men murdered a tailor and later posted the killing video on social media, the bench slammed Nupur Sharma and said her outburst was responsible for the unfortunate incident.
Softening its stance on the remarks made by Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court bench said it never wanted her to visit every court for relief.
The SC bench also issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her petition to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country and sought their responses by August 10, the next date of hearing.
