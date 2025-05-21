Prosus to take PE style bets, India one of three focus areas: CEO Bloisi
SummaryAfter building household names like Swiggy, Urban Company and Rapido, Prosus now plans to build businesses worth $50 billion and above in India. Here's how it plans to do it.
Global investor Prosus NV, which has backed Swiggy, Rapido and Urban Company, plans to reorganize its business by focusing on three key regions including India, Fabricio Bloisi, its newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) said.
