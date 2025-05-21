Bigger deals

“We plan on doing bigger deals in India, where we will be taking more than 5% stake in businesses. That’s definitely our intention. We can go up to 15% to 20% to even 25% in these companies. We’re also looking for many buyouts. We’re talking to companies here, we want to do more in India and invest more," said Bloisi, who is in Bengaluru for the company's annual conference.