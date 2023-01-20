Home / News / Wrestlers write to IOA chief PT Usha on sexual harassment complaints, WFI chief refuses to quit
Back

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia who are protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of the women wrestlers allegedly by Wrestling Federation India (CFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh on Friday wrote to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association. In the letter, the wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan Saran Singh of sexual harassment and financial irregularities.

The letter, demanding the resignation of the WFI chief, was signed by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia. The wrestlers have also demanded the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh remained defiant and refused to step down as the WFI president. He also said in a statement that if he opened his mouth, “it will cause a tsunami". He also compared the protest with the Shaheen Bagh protests.

"The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh," Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is also a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP's Kaisarganj constituency, told reporters in his native place. Brij Bhushan Saran Singh also termed the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar an attack on BJP and orchestrated by the Congress party.

On Thursday, 19 January, several ace wrestlers of the country including Phogat, Mallikkh and Bajrang Punia participated in the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, that began on Wednesday. Vinesh Phogat, in a press conference, had alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president and its coaches, demanding a complete overhaul of the federation.

She also alleged that she was called a “khota sikka" after her defeat at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Vinesh Phogat said, “Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls."

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat with wrestler Sakshi Malik reacts during a press conference regarding wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI01_18_2023_000278B) (PTI)

Vinesh Phogat alleges WFI president sexually assaulted women wrestlers

2 min read . 18 Jan 2023
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (C) arrives to address a press conference in Gonda on January 20, 2023, following allegations of sexual harassment to wrestlers by members of the WFI. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

‘If I open my mouth...’: WFI President takes jibe at protesting wrestlers

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout