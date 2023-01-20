Wrestlers write to IOA chief PT Usha on sexual harassment complaints, WFI chief refuses to quit2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh remained defiant and refused to step down as the WFI president
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia who are protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of the women wrestlers allegedly by Wrestling Federation India (CFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh on Friday wrote to PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association. In the letter, the wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan Saran Singh of sexual harassment and financial irregularities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×