PM Narendra Modi congratulated Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar and said it was a proud moment for India to have a 'Kisan Putra (farmer's son) Vice President'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar as the latter was elected the 14th Vice President of India with resounding support across party lines and said it was a proud moment for the country to have a "Kisan Putra (farmer's son) Vice President".
In the Vice-Presidential elections, Jagdeep Dhankhar bagged 528 votes in his favour against 182 received by the joint Opposition candidate, Margaret Alva. Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, will take oath as the next Vice President on August 11, the day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.
"At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has the excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," PM Modi tweeted.
Congratulating him on his victory in the Vice-Presidential election, the prime minister said, "Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India's Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President."
"Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," PM Modi added.
Soon after Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared as the winner with a vote share of over 74 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, PM Modi met the vice president-elect at the residence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and greeted him with a bouquet.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after he was elected the 14th Vice President of India. "Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his being elected Vice President of India," Sonia Gandhi said in a message.
Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi, too, also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi also thanked Margaret Alva for “representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hoped Jagdeep Dhankhar, as Vice President, would “display the sagacity and objectivity of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and the wit and humour of Venkaiah Naidu."
