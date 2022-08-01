Uddhav Thackeray praised Sanjay Raut, arrested in the land scam case, saying he was proud of him. He also said that Sanjay Raut ‘jhukega nahi’
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray praised Sanjay Raut, who was arrested in the early hours of Monday in a land scam case, saying he was proud of him. Uddhav Thackeray also quoted the famous "jhukega nahi" dialogue from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' to describe Sanjay Raut. Uddhav Thackeray said Sanjay Raut was a real Shiv Sainik who won't bend.
After visiting Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai, hours after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the land scam case, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Proud of Sanjay Raut. There's a dialogue in 'Pushpa' - "jhukega nahi". But the real Shiv Sainik who won't bend is Sanjay Raut."
Taking a dig at the rebel leaders of his party who went on to join Eknath Shinde's camp in June resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government, the Shiv Sena leader said those who used to say they won't bend are with the other faction.
"Those who used to say they won't bend are all that side today. That's not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Sanjay Raut is true Shiv Sainik," Uddhav Thackeray said.
Sanjay Raut was detained by the ED on Sunday evening after a day-long raid at his residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai. He was arrested late Sunday night by the law enforcement agency.
Prior to his arrest, Sanjay Raut's brother said on Sunday, "Sanjay Raut has been arrested. BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven't given us any document (regarding his arrest). He has been framed."
Sanjay Raut was produced before a special sessions court after which, he was sent to the ED's custody till August 4.
ED officials raided Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours today. During the raids, the ED officials also seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Sanjay Raut.
ED officials raided Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours today. During the raids, the ED officials also seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Sanjay Raut.