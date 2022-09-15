PSL Group booked for cheating Canara Bank to tune of ₹428.50 crore1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 07:43 PM IST
The CBI filed a case against PSL Group and its directors for allegedly cheating Canara Bank to the tune of ₹428.50 crore
A case has been filed against PSL Group and its directors by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly cheating Canara Bank to the tune of ₹428.50 crore. The PSL Group allegedly defaulted on credit repayments, officials said on Thursday.