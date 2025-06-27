PSUs show dividend fatigue as payout ratios hit decade's low in FY25
The dividend payout ratio of public sector enterprises sank to the lowest in the decade in the previous financial year as firms pivot to capex and long-term growth.
India Inc. may have celebrated a record ₹4.9 trillion dividend bonanza in FY25, but the party was noticeably quieter in one corner: the public sector. Behind the headline numbers, state-run enterprises showed clear signs of dividend fatigue, both in payout ratios and growth. Dividends, which had seen strong double-digit gains in previous years, contracted, while payout ratios plunged to multi-year lows. The shift points to a change in priorities: public sector firms are increasingly favouring reinvestment, capital discipline, and long-term value creation over generous near-term distributions.