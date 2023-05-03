Protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Tuesday that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has promised her support to the wrestlers who have been demonstrating at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bajrang Punia said PT Usha has assured them of her support in their protest and said, "I am with you". PT Usha also told the protesting wrestlers that she will help them get justice.

The IOA president arrived at Jantar Mantar earlier today where the wrestlers have been staging a protest for the last 11 days after she ruffled some feathers with her remarks that the wrestlers should not have taken to streets. The wrestlers are demanding that action be taken against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking with reporters after PT Usha's visit, Bajrang Punia said, "She [Usha] said that I am with you and I will help you get justice." Bajrang Punia also said that the protest will continue till Brij Bhushan is arrested. "We will stay here until he goes to jail," Bajrang Punia said.

Earlier, PT Usha had come down heavily on the protesting wrestlers saying they should have approached the IOA instead of going out in the streets against the WFI.

"Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," the IOA president had told mediapersons.

Wrestlers had expressed their disappointment at her April 27 remarks.

(With agency inputs)