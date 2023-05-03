PT Usha assures support to protesting wrestlers, says 'I am with you'

Protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Tuesday that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has promised her support to the wrestlers who have been demonstrating at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bajrang Punia said PT Usha has assured them of her support in their protest and said, "I am with you". PT Usha also told the protesting wrestlers that she will help them get justice.

