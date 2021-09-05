Last week, the creator of the popular Battle Royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) announced that he has left PUBG Studios, the company that developed the game. Now, he has announced that he is working on a whole new game called Prologue.

Irish designer Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, is credited with creating the entire Battle Royale genre of games, which has become more important to gaming in less than five years than many other genres. PUBG, which was originally a game for PCs and consoles, was eventually ported to mobile phones and has made electronics sports (e-sports) more accessible in countries like India, where millions play such games. It has also given rise to other games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and Apex Legends.

On 3 September, Greene posted a video on Twitter saying his next game will be a pay-what-you-want type of game. “We want to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that’s seldom attempted, worlds hundreds of kilometers across with thousands of players interacting, exploring and creating," he said in the video.

On the other hand, some aspects seem to remain similar. Greene said players will have to find their way across the game world and find tools and resources to survive the journey, while navigating harsh weather. “There will be no guidance, no path for you to follow, just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools you need to get there," he said.

Further, in an interview with GamesBeat, Greene said that the game world will span a massive 64-kilometre region. It’s also a ‘prologue’ to an even larger project called Project Artemis, which seeks to create an “Earth-sized" game world, something that may only be possible using the power of cloud gaming technologies.

Xbox creator Microsoft has demonstrated the power of the cloud in gaming with Crackdown 3 in the past. Expansive worlds require more processing power, which allows rendering of more graphics. Basically, the more interactive elements a game has within its world, the more processing power required to play those games. In Crackdown 3, Microsoft used the cloud to deliver an environment where everything can be destroyed.

