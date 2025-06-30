Public capex is doing the heavy lifting, and the figures aim at a decade's high
The government aims to sustain economic momentum through strong public investment in infrastructure, at a time when private sector capital expenditure remains tentative and uneven.
New Delhi: Capital spending by large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and key infrastructure agencies could exceed ₹8.5 trillion in FY26, the highest in a decade, following a renewed push from the government to accelerate investments this fiscal year, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.