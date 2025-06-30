Public capex is doing the heavy lifting, and the figures aim at a decade's high

Capex had seen some fluctuation in the preceding years—It was ₹11.57 trillion (5.76% of GDP) in FY20, but fell to ₹10.70 trillion (5.39% of GDP) in FY21, before recovering to ₹12.57 trillion (5.33% of GDP) in FY22, underscoring the renewed focus on scaling up investments to power India’s growth engine.