Govt tables law amendment to check exam paper leaks, moots ₹10 cr penalty, wider ambit

The government tabled the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday in the wake of nationwide student protests over alleged examination irregularities that culminated in the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Bill that seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was tabled by minister of state in the department of atomic Energy Jitendra Singh.

The Bill proposes a fine of up to ₹10 crore for offences related to paper leaks and other organized examination malpractices, as against the maximum penalty of ₹1 crore for organized crimes under the current law. The amendments will also expand the law's coverage to include all public examinations, including those conducted by state governments.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What penalties does the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 propose for examination paper leaks? ⌵ The amendment bill proposes penalties including fines of up to ₹10 crore for serious offences related to paper leaks, increased imprisonment terms of five to ten years, and higher fines for individuals using unfair means. 2 Why is the amendment to the anti-paper leak law being introduced now? ⌵ The amendment follows widespread student protests and concerns over examination irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak, prompting the government to strengthen the law to ensure integrity in public examinations. 3 How will the new bill ensure faster investigations and trials for examination fraud? ⌵ The bill mandates that investigations must be completed within two months, and it establishes Special Fast Track Courts that are required to complete trials within three months of the chargesheet being filed. 4 What specific changes are introduced for service providers under the new bill? ⌵ Service providers may face fines of up to ₹5 crore and can be barred from conducting public examinations for eight years if found guilty of involvement in examination fraud. 5 Should educational institutions be concerned about the new anti-paper leak law? ⌵ Yes, educational institutions should be concerned as the new law includes provisions for the attachment and forfeiture of properties involved in organized examination fraud, elevating the stakes for compliance.

Under the proposed Bill, the offences are cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable. Individuals found guilty of using unfair means face increased imprisonment of five to ten years, from three to five years under the existing law, and an increase in the fine from up to ₹10 lakh to up to ₹50 lakh.

Advertisement

It also proposes that service providers can now be fined up to ₹5 crore, besides recovery of examination costs and debarment from conducting public examinations for eight years.

If the amendments are passed, apart from a minimum fine of ₹10 crore and an imprisonment of seven to ten years, properties of institutions involved in organized examination fraud may be attached and forfeited.

Mint had earlier reported that the Centre was preparing to strengthen the anti-paper leak law through amendments that would propose steeper penalties and bring state-level public examinations within its ambit.

The Bill, which received Union Cabinet approval on Friday, comes amid renewed concerns over the integrity of public examinations following the controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and mounting demands for stronger safeguards against organized examination fraud.

Advertisement

The bill tabled today also proposes that the government can refer the investigation to any central investigation agency or constitute a special task force (STF). It also proposes that an investigation must be completed within two months from the date on which the information was recorded.

Fast-track trials Additionally, for a speedy trial on a day-to-day basis, every state government and Union Territory administration, in consultation with the chief justice of the concerned high court, shall designate a session court as a special fast track court (SFTC) to try offences covered by the act, with the trial to be completed within three months of filing the chargesheet. State administration are also to appoint a special public prosecutor under the special fast track court.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | CJP protestors are jubilant but their victory may be pyrrhic

The move also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message to protesting students on Thursday, in which he announced the government would introduce a stronger anti-paper leak law during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into force on 21 June 2024, was enacted to curb paper leaks, organized cheating and other unfair practices following widespread concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET and UGC-NET. The legislation established a dedicated legal framework to deal with offences committed by individuals and entities involved in conducting public examinations by the Centre and its agencies.

At present, the law applies to examinations conducted by agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), recruitment examinations conducted by central ministries and departments, and other authorities notified by the Centre.

Advertisement

The law defines a wide range of offences, including leaking question papers or answer keys, unauthorized access to question papers or OMR sheets, tampering with answer sheets, manipulating seating arrangements, violating security protocols, hacking computer systems, creating fake examination websites, issuing fake admit cards and conducting fake examinations for monetary gain.

The amendment comes as paper leaks have emerged as a major political issue, with spreading protests over the NEET-UG paper leaks and student suicides over the issue. The protests were led by a party of youngsters, the Cockroach Janta Party and joined by major Opposition parties, who had together demanded resignation of the education minister and sought a discussion in Parliament on the matter. The protests were called off after his resignation.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the government had also announced setting up of a high-powered task force, headed by former UIDAI chief and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend steps to make the examination system leak-proof and technology-driven.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.