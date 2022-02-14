Puducherry: Schools to be shut on Feb 16

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Puducherry government on Monday said that all government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will have a holiday on February 16 on account of Maasi Magam festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the revision examinations would be held as scheduled on the day, Puducherry government's Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami said.

Maasi Magam is a festival during which processional deities of many temples from within Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore for 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bathing) in Vaithikuppam coastal village. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival takes place on the occasion of full moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March).

