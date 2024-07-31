Puja Khedkar case: Delhi Court reserves orders on anticipatory bail plea moved by IAS trainee

Puja Khedkar case: Delhi Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail plea submitted by the 2023-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Pooja Khedkar.

Updated31 Jul 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Puja Khedkar case: A complaint was raised by the Union Public Service Commission against IAS trainee Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar following which Delhi Police registered an FIR.
Puja Khedkar case: A complaint was raised by the Union Public Service Commission against IAS trainee Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar following which Delhi Police registered an FIR.(ANI)

Puja Khedkar case: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserved its decision, on Wednesday, July 31, on the anticipatory bail plea submitted by trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. This development comes a day after the Patiala House Court postponed the hearing on Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail application. 

The probationary officer is accused of allegedly faking her identity to fraudulently exceed the permissible number of attempts in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. The court is expected to pronounce its verdict on August 1.

The Union Public Service Commission filed a complaint against Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, following which Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR). The IAS trainee is facing criminal prosecution.

In view of her “illicit documents” violating the examination rules, a show cause notice (SCN) has been issued for the cancellation of Puja Khedkar's candidature for the Civil Services Examination 2022 and her debarment from future exams.

Previously, the hearing for Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea was set for July 27 before Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala. The court observed that the complainant had filed an application under Section 338 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeking permission to present objections and assist the Additional Public Prosecutor.

Puja Khedkar, who secured an all-India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams, recently made headlines for misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune.

The 2023-batch Indian Administrative Service officer (IAS) was transferred from Pune to Washim on July 8 for allegedly abusing her power. She demanded perks and favours despite her probationary period. In addition to this, she seized the office of an additional collector.

The probationary offices were relieved from the Maharashtra District Training Programme on July 16. She was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where her training stands suspended.

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

