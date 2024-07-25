Puja Khedkar case fallout: Aadhaar, facial recognition, QR code to come into play as UPSC bats for fool-proof exams

  • Puja Khedkar case: UPSC has invited bids from PSUs to use the latest digital technologies such as Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition, QR code to conduct government exams.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published25 Jul 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Puja Khedkar case: UPSC has invited tenders from PSUs for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition of candidates, QR code scanning of e-admit cards and live AI-based CCTV surveillance.
Puja Khedkar case: UPSC has invited tenders from PSUs for Aadhaar based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition of candidates, QR code scanning of e-admit cards and live AI-based CCTV surveillance.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) seeks to use the latest digital technologies to conduct fool-proof examinations as a fallout of the Puja Khedkar case. The UPSC  has invited tenders from public-sector units (PSUs) for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition of candidates, QR code scanning of e-admit cards and live AI-based CCTV surveillance.

The integrity of the examinations conducted by the UPSC  came under scanner after the UPSC found that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly faked her identity to appear in the civil services exam beyond the permissible number of attempts. It has slapped a show-cause notice on Puja Khedkar.

Khedkar is accused of allegedly using fraudulent means such as manipulating the physical disability and Other Backward Classes (OBC) quotas to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The authenticity of her submitted documents to the UPSC is being investigated.

“The UPSC attaches great importance to the conduct of its examinations in a free, fair and impartial manner. In its endeavour to fulfill these objectives, the Commission intends to make use of the latest digital technology to match and cross-check the biometric details of the candidates,” the UPSC said in the tender notice issued on July 18.

The contract will have a validity of three years, which may extended for a further period of a year, as per an official statement.

 

The commission aims to ensure the implementation of QR Code scanning of e-Admit Cards, Aadhaar-based Fingerprint Authentication also known as Digital Fingerprint Capturing and facial recognition of the candidates.

The national examination conducting body also plans to implement CCTV/video surveillance system to monitor the activities of the candidates and other staff deployed to conduct examinations in various centres across the country.

 

UPSC will use a two-stage selection process to evaluate the bids of PSUs applying for the contract. This will include technical bids selection and financial bids selection. The commission will conduct a pilot study and trials in selected centres before making the final selection.

UPSC is a constitutional body that conducts various examinations in accordance with the Rules of examination notified by the government. It conducts direct recruitment and departmental examinations.

 

 

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:18 PM IST
HomeNewsPuja Khedkar case fallout: Aadhaar, facial recognition, QR code to come into play as UPSC bats for fool-proof exams

