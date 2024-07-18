Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama charged with attempt to murder after gun brandishing viral video

  • Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama charged with ‘attempt to murder’ after gun brandishing viral video

Livemint
Updated18 Jul 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Manorama, Puja Khedkar's mother, seen brandishing a firearm in an old video
Manorama, Puja Khedkar’s mother, seen brandishing a firearm in an old video(HT_PRINT)

Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar has been charged with attempt to murder in connection with a viral video where she's seen brandishing a gun and arguing with a group of villagers. The video of Manorama waving the firearm surfaced after Puja Khedkar came under scrutiny for demanding perks not available to an on-probation officer, leading to a series of revelations about her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidacy and her family including claims over her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate.

This is a breaking news, more details are being added

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeNewsPuja Khedkar’s mother Manorama charged with attempt to murder after gun brandishing viral video

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue