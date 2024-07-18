Hello User
Business News/ News / Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama charged with attempt to murder after gun brandishing viral video
BREAKING NEWS

Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama charged with attempt to murder after gun brandishing viral video

Livemint

  • Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama charged with ‘attempt to murder’ after gun brandishing viral video

Manorama, Puja Khedkar's mother, seen brandishing a firearm in an old video

Controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar has been charged with attempt to murder in connection with a viral video where she's seen brandishing a gun and arguing with a group of villagers. The video of Manorama waving the firearm surfaced after Puja Khedkar came under scrutiny for demanding perks not available to an on-probation officer, leading to a series of revelations about her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidacy and her family including claims over her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate.

This is a breaking news, more details are being added

