Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama detained by Pune Rural Police in Mahad
- Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, was detained from Mahad according to Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural Police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, has been detained from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural Police said on July 18.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!