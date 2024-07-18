Hello User
Business News/ News / Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama detained by Pune Rural Police in Mahad

Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama detained by Pune Rural Police in Mahad

Livemint

  • Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, was detained from Mahad according to Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural Police.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained

Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, has been detained from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural Police said on July 18.

