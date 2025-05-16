Pulwama encounter: Two ops conducted in last 48 hours, 6 terrorists killed, says Army | Watch

The Indian Army on Friday confirmed killing of 6 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. It conducted two successful operations in Kelar and Tral areas in 48 hours. Among those “neutralised”, Shahid Kutte was a part of two major attacks, comprising one on a German tourist. Kutte also has a involvement in funding activities, the Army said.

“On 12th May, we got information on the possible presence of a terrorist group in the higher reaches in Kelar. On the morning of 13th May, on detection of some movement, our parties challenged the terrorists, who retaliated with fire. Our parties neutralised them. The second operation in Tral area was conducted in a border village,” Maj Gen Dhananjay Joshi, GOC V Force said on anti-terror operations in Kelar & Tral areas.

“As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised. One of the 6 terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kutte was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He also a hand in funding activities,” he added.

Encounter in Pulwama According to officials, an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama on Thursday saw three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists killed, PTI reported.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora, located in south Kashmir, following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

The operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, prompting them to retaliate, the official added.

"The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat, from whom three AK-series rifles, twelve magazines, three grenades and various other war like stores have been recovered," Army's Chinar Corps stated in a post on X.