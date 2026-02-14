Pulwama terror attack anniversary: PM Modi, CRPF, other leaders pay tribute to fallen soldiers on ‘Black Day'

On the occasion of Pulwama terror attack seventh anniversary, tributes poured in for the 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers who lost their lives. As the nation observes Black Day on February 14, an event was organised at the CRPF camp in Lethpora to commemorate jawans who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019.

Senior officials of the CRPF, civil administration, and security forces participated in the wreath-laying ceremony.

To remember the martyrs and honour their sacrifice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CRPF and other leaders paid tribute to fallen soldiers on ‘Black Day.’

PM Modi in post on X stated, “Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.”

Central Reserve Police Force “Lest we forget. On 14 Feb 2019, 40 bravehearts of @crpfindia made the supreme sacrifice in #Pulwama. Their valour remains etched in our hearts forever. DG Shri @gpsinghips & all Ranks pay solemn tributes to our martyrs. We stand firmly with their families.”

Other leaders who paid tribute are as follows: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan “I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India.”

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “I salute today the brave CRPF jawans who were victims of the Pulwama incident on this day in 2019.”

Indian National Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge "We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory. Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu “Today, we bow our heads in honour of the 40 bravehearts of the @CRPFindia who made the ultimate sacrifice in Pulwama on this day in 2019. While the world marks a day of love, we remember the greatest love of all—the love for one's nation. Their bravery will never be forgotten, and their families will always be in our prayers. The nation remains forever indebted to the heroes of Lethapora.”

Virudhunagar MP and Whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore “We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory. Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget.”