Pune airport’s new terminal to be functional from today: All you need to know

The first passenger at Pune Airport's new terminal building will be given a boarding pass by the Union Minister of State, Murlidhar Mohol. The new terminal is set to become operational today at 1:00 pm, after several delays.
Pune airport's new terminal building will be operational from July 14, Sunday afternoon.
Here are some important points to know about Pune Airport's new terminal building:
The new terminal, designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers, covers an expansive area of 52,000 square meters. It can accommodate up to 9 million passengers annually, reported Native Planet.
This marks a substantial upgrade from the existing terminal, which spans 22,000 square meters and can handle 7 million passengers annually.
The terminal features modern amenities, including ten aerobridges, centralised air-conditioning and five baggage carousels with two exclusively dedicated to international arrivals, in addition to 34 counters and 25 self-check-in stations.
On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport via video conferencing.
Official deadlines suggested that passenger traffic should have begun by the first week of April. However, delays in the commencement of operations arose due to various hurdles and pending permissions required to start operations.
On Monday, civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol said, “After the operations begin at this new terminal building on July 14, flyers will get a big relief," reported HT.
Despite its inauguration long back, the new terminal building had been awaiting operation for several months as the deployment of Additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was needed.
Murlidhar Mohol held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to address this issue.
Subsequently, CISF jawans were deployed at Pune airport following immediate permission. In the wake of this development, Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials initiated further technical processes to start operations.
After several delays, the new terminal will become operational on July 14 at 1:00 pm. Boarding passes will be issued at the new terminal building to Air India passengers.
Former president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) Sudhir Mehta said, “This major upgrade will enhance air connectivity and give a significant boost to our economy."
