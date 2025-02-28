Pune bus rape case: The Pune police arrested Dattatray Ramdas Gade, the accused in the Pune bus rape case, for allegedly raping a 26-year old woman inside Shiv Shahi bus at the Swargate bus depot. The police detained the accused around midnight.

Pune bus rape case: How did the police nab Gade? Police official told PTI that said that a request for food and water from a house led to the detain of Ramdas Gade. Report stated that Gade was hiding in a paddy field in his native Shirur tehsil. The police was conducting the search operation along with drones and sniffer dogs at the sugarcane paddy fields but it was stopped at night. However, when the family informed the police about his presence in the area, the search was resumed.

On Thursday, the Pune police had deployed drones, sniffer dogs in the Gunat village to nab the accused. In addition to this, 13 teams were part of the search operation.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, “The search operation in sugarcane fields with drones and dog sqauds was stopped at night. However, we received information that Gade had visited a house asking for food. We rushed to the spot, but he managed to flee. The family in the house gave him a bottle of water.”

When they resumed the search, the official said the accused was seen hiding in a paddy field nearby and was then apprehended.

Pune bus rape case: What happened in the case? The incident happened when the victim, who works as a counsellor at a hospital in Pune, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan in Satara district early Tuesday morning. The accused who posed as a bus conductor, called the victim as “didi” and asked her where she was going. After finding out she was heading to Phaltan, he falsely informed her that the bus to her destination was parked in a different location and offered to help her. He led her to an MSRTC luxury bus, closed the door, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Earlier, the survivor had hesitated to board the bus as the lights were off, however, Gade convinced her it was the right vehicle. He then followed her inside and allegedly raped her.

Pune bus rape case: Who is Dattatray Ramdas Gade? Gade, a history-sheeter, allegedly raped the woman inside an ST bus in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused is named in half a dozen theft, robbery and chain-snatching cases in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.