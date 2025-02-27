Pune Rape Case Latest Updates: NCP-SCP stage protest; ex-CJI says ‘there should be proper investigation…’

Pune Rape Case Latest Updates: Pune City Police on Thursday said they have expanded their efforts to apprehend the accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, who has been on the run since Tuesday. They have also announced a ₹one lakh cash reward to nab the accused identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade.

A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, with eight teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from Swargate Police Station working on the ground. Police teams have even been dispatched outside the district to intensify the search, they said.

Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone II, Pune said, "We have declared a ₹one lakh cash award for the person who helps in nabbing the accused. We have sent the bus for forensic investigation. Our teams have been working day and night since the incident happened."

1:15 PM: Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud, says ‘there should be proper investigation, strong action’ DY Chandrachud spoke on the Pune bus rape incident and said that significant changes were made in the legal framework following the 'Nirbhaya' incident, however, he added that laws alone cannot prevent such crimes.

“A lot of changes were made in the laws following the 'Nirbhaya' incident, however, we can not prevent such incident by only having laws. There is a great responsibility on the society and apart from this the implementation of laws should be there. Laws made for women should be implemented properly,” he said as quoted by PTI Videos.

Further adding, he said, "Women should feel safe wherever they go. It is important that in such cases, there should be proper investigation, strong action, quick trial and punishment. The legal system and the police have a big responsibility."

1.00 PM: Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas shares update, says ‘Some misinformation is being spread’ While speaking to reporters, Maharashtra MoS Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam said refuted claims that the investigation started late. “There is nothing like that".

He added, "Day before yesterday, the incident which happened in the Swargate, I am here today to review that incident...After receiving the complaint, police started an investigation immediately...Police are searching for the accused, and very soon, he will be arrested.

12.59: Leaders, party workers of NCP-SCP stage protest outside Swargate police station Leaders and party workers of NCP-SCP staged a protest outside Swargate police station against the Pune Swargate bus depot rape incident.

12.53 PM: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar and Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma Visit Swargate Police Station