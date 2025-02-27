Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: A 26-year-old woman in Pune was raped inside an MSRTC bus parked at the Swargate bus depot. The accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has a history of theft and robbery charges and was out on bail since 2019.
The incident took place on Tuesday when the rape survivor, a working woman, was waiting for a bus to return home to Phaltan, which is located around 100 km away. She was allegedly approached by the accused, who falsely claimed that the bus to her destination was parked elsewhere. He led her to a MSRTC Shivsahi bus parked in the depot where he allegedly raped her.
The Pune Police have launched an extensive search operation, releasing Gade's photo and offering a ₹1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest. A total of 13 teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, with eight teams from the Crime Branch and five teams from Swargate Police Station working on the ground.
Eknath Shinde on Thursday assured justice in the Pune bus rape case. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said, "The culprit in this case will not be spared, be it whoever he is. Strict action will be taken against him." The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, emphasizing concerns over public safety.
Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: NCP-SCP leaders protest
Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SCP members protested against the rape incident at the Swargate bus depot in Pune, demanding strict action against the accused. They sought for capital punishment for the rape accused.
Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: What is the case about?
Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: Police release poster of Dattatraya Ramdas Gade; offer ₹1 Lakh reward for information
Pune Bus Rape Case LIVE Updates: The Pune Police has widened the manhunt for nabbing the Pune rape case accused Dattatraya Ramdas Gade. Pune city police have released a poster of the wanted accused.
As per the poster, "A case has been registered under section 64, 351(2) of 2023 and the said case is accused named Dattatray Ramdas Gade, age 37 years, Res. Gunat T. Shirur, Distt. Pune and he is a wanted accused in the registered crime. Information about accused Dattatray Gade Rs. 1,00,000/- (one lakh rupees) will be awarded. The name of the informant will be kept confidential."