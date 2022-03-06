Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project at around 11.30 am today. " This project is an endeavour to provide the world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," the release said, adding that a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project will be inaugurated.

The most awaited moment is here! Announcing the commercial operations of #PuneMetro 6 March 2022, 3 pm onwards," Pune Metro tweeted.

Pune Metro routes

-Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station

-PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station

The foundation stone of the metro project was also laid by Modi on December 24, 2016. The entire metro project is being built at the cost of more than ₹11,400 crore. The prime minister will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at the Garware metro station and will undertake a metro ride from there to the Anandnagar metro station, the release said.

PM Modi to launch infra projects in Pune today

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Pune. As per the schedule, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 11 AM. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Around noon, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than ₹1,080 crore. The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator" at a cost of over ₹1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

The PM will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner in Pune, it said.

