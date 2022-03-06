Pune Metro inauguration today: Check routes and other details here

Around noon, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than ₹1,080 crore. The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator" at a cost of over ₹1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.