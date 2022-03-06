Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project shortly. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Here is all you need to know about the Pune Metro train

Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards. A total of 10 stations will be operational for commuters

Pune metro routes

As of now, the trains will be operational along 2 routes — Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station, and PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station.

Pune metro timings

From tomorrow, March 7, 2022, the trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm.

Pune metro ticket fare

A round trip on both routes will cost ₹30. There are two single journey fares — ₹10 and ₹20.

How long did you wait for this?#PuneMetro to commence serving commuters from 6th March 2022, 3 PM onwards.



Refer the 'Time Table & Fare Chart'.

Let's experience your dream turn into a reality!



#AaliApliMetro #DreamComingTrue #WeAreReady pic.twitter.com/nw9OOnrbuW — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) March 5, 2022

Phugewadi Metro station is a world-class "Leaf" themed design inspired by an organic form of a leaf.

Garware College Metro Station is a world-class design inspired by elements of youth andinnovation.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than ₹11,400 crore

