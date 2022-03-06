Pune metro train: Routes to timings to fares, all you need to know

Pune metro train: Routes to timings to fares, all you need to know1 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project shortly. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.
Here is all you need to know about the Pune Metro train
Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards. A total of 10 stations will be operational for commuters
Pune metro routes
As of now, the trains will be operational along 2 routes — Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station, and PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station.
Pune metro timings
From tomorrow, March 7, 2022, the trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm.
Pune metro ticket fare
A round trip on both routes will cost ₹30. There are two single journey fares — ₹10 and ₹20.
Phugewadi Metro station is a world-class "Leaf" themed design inspired by an organic form of a leaf.
Garware College Metro Station is a world-class design inspired by elements of youth andinnovation.
The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than ₹11,400 crore
