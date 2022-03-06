Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Pune metro train: Routes to timings to fares, all you need to know

Pune metro train: Routes to timings to fares, all you need to know

Men work inside a Metro coach at a car depot at Kothrud ahead of the inauguration of Pune Metro.
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project shortly. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project shortly. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

Here is all you need to know about the Pune Metro train

Here is all you need to know about the Pune Metro train

Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards. A total of 10 stations will be operational for commuters

Pune Metro will commence service for commuters from today, March 6, 2022, 3 pm onwards. A total of 10 stations will be operational for commuters

Pune metro routes

Pune metro routes

As of now, the trains will be operational along 2 routes — Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station, and PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station.

As of now, the trains will be operational along 2 routes — Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station, and PCMC to Phugewadi Metro Station.

Pune metro timings

Pune metro timings

From tomorrow, March 7, 2022, the trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm.

From tomorrow, March 7, 2022, the trains will run from 8 am to 9 pm.

Pune metro ticket fare

Pune metro ticket fare

A round trip on both routes will cost 30. There are two single journey fares — 10 and 20.

A round trip on both routes will cost 30. There are two single journey fares — 10 and 20.

 

 

Phugewadi Metro station is a world-class "Leaf" themed design inspired by an organic form of a leaf.

Phugewadi Metro station is a world-class "Leaf" themed design inspired by an organic form of a leaf.

 

 

Garware College Metro Station is a world-class design inspired by elements of youth andinnovation.

Garware College Metro Station is a world-class design inspired by elements of youth andinnovation.

 

 

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than 11,400 crore

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than 11,400 crore

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!