A Pune pub sparks controversy after sending condoms and ORS to invitees for a New Year's Eve event. The Congress filed a complaint, demanding action against the pub management for its marketing strategy, which they claim goes against the city's traditions.

New Year's Eve is around the corner and a bizarre incident is reported from Maharashtra's Pune, just a day before the celebrations to mark the day. A pub in Pune got embroiled in controversy after sending condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to invitees for the New Year's Eve bash.

After a complaint was raised over the unconventional move, police recorded statements of invitees. Demanding strict action against the pub's management, the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The Congress raised objections after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress member Akshay Jain on Monday said, "We are not against pubs and nightlife. However, the marketing strategy to attract youngsters is against the traditions of Pune city. We demand strict action by police against the pub management," PTI reported.

Confirming the registration of the complaint on Sunday, A senior police officer said, “We have recorded statements of several invitees attending the event."

Pune traffic advisory Meanwhile, the Pune Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding road closures and diversions on New Year's Eve. These traffic restrictions will be effective from 5:00 pm on December 31 until the end of New Year celebrations. The city police will also set up checkpoints to nab and fine people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The traffic restrictions will be as follows:

There will be a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ from Good Luck Chowk to Fergusson College Main Gate on Fergusson College road.

There will be a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ from 15 August Chowk to Aurora Towers on the Mahatma Gandhi Road.