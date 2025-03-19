Pune news: Fire in private company minibus kills four officegoers in Hinjewadi, say police

A minibus fire in Hinjewadi, Pune, resulted in the deaths of four private firm employees. Some passengers escaped, but four were trapped. Authorities are currently recovering the bodies.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Pune news: Four employees of a private firm lost their lives after the company vehicle caught fire in Hinjewadi, police said.(Representative Image: Pixabay)

Four people were killed after a minibus caught fire in the Hinjewadi area of Pune city today, according to a report by ANI. It said that this was confirmed by Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat from Hinjewadi Police station, of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

Minibus was Company Vehicle, Private Firm Employees Dead

In its report, PTI said that the four killed in the tempo traveller fire were employees of a private firm on their way to work today (March 19) morning.

The report cited an official to say that a company vehicle carrying a group of staffers ro their office caught fire near at Hinjewadi in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad of Hinjewadi told the news agency, “When the vehicle was near Dassault Systemes, it suddenly caught fire, prompting the driver to slow down. While some employees managed to come out, four of their colleagues could not evict themselves and died.”

Gaikwad added that efforts to remove the deceased's bodies from the vehicle is underway.

Four children killed in fire in Jharkhand's Chaibasa district, 3 in Garhwa

In another tragic accident in Jharkhand, PTI on March 17 reported that at least four children — all aged five years old — were charred to death in a fire in Puwal in the Jagannathpur police station area of ​​Chaibasa district.

According to the police, the children were playing in Puwal, when the fire broke out in a haystack near their houses in Gitilipi village in Chaibasa around 11 am. The exact cause of the blaze as unknown.

Prior to this, a week back, five people who died include three children were charred to death after a fire erupted in a firecracker shop in Jharkhand's Garhwa, SP Deepak Pandey told PTI. The children were aged 7, 9 and 14 years; while the deceased men were aged 32 and 45 years.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
